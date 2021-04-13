Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled

Fairgrounds to be used as public parking for mass vaccination site at Cloverdale Rec. Centre

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec. centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health and the Association has decided to cancel the rodeo in order to offer the fairgrounds for public parking. (Submitted)

The 2021 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair has been cancelled.

After Fraser Health has set up a mass vaccination site at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre, the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association has decided to offer the Fairgrounds for free public parking.

“We support everyone that is getting vaccinated,” said Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association. “Until this health emergency has been corralled up, everyone needs to do everything they can for the sake of our community.”

More info to come.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale FairgroundsCloverdale RodeoCoronavirus