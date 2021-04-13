Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled

The 2021 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair has been cancelled.
After Fraser Health has set up a mass vaccination site at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre, the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association has decided to offer the Fairgrounds for free public parking.
“We support everyone that is getting vaccinated,” said Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association. “Until this health emergency has been corralled up, everyone needs to do everything they can for the sake of our community.”
