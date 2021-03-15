Mike MacSorley no longer general manager of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association

Shannon Claypool and the City of Surrey’s Kelsey Swanson to fill in temporarily

Mike McSorley is out as general manager of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association.

“Mike resigned for personal reasons,” Shannon Claypool, president of the board of directors for the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, told the Cloverdale Reporter.

Claypool said a committee has been formed and they are currently working on a timeline and process for hiring a new general manager.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair postponed until later in 2021

Claypool added he’s not part of the committee and won’t have a hand in the hiring of a new GM.

“As president, I don’t get involved in everything. There’s a hiring committee now and they’ll handle that process.”

Both Claypool and Kelsey Swanson have stepped in to help manage the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association temporarily.

Swanson is the City of Surrey’s community and recreation services manager for Cloverdale.

The Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association is the non-profit organization that manages the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair and runs the Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ eight facilities.

McSorley could not be reached for comment.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleCloverdale FairgroundsCloverdale Rodeo