Cloverdale Rodeo Country Fair postponed until later in 2021

Rodeo president say both public safety related to the pandemic and the removal of border restrictions will determine new date

A barrel racer is seen at the Cloverdale Rodeo. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)

The 2021 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair has been postponed until later in the year.

“Dates in the second half of the year are being considered with advice from health officials,” reads a March 3 press release.

“Public safety rides high in the saddle for us,” Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, said in the release.

SEE ALSO: ‘We are very sad’: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled for third time in 74 years

“We are planning another thrilling rodeo, but with less capacity to allow lots of physical distancing to a masked, fun-loving audience. We will work with health officials to determine when the event can be held safely.”

Claypool said both public safety related to the pandemic and the removal of border restrictions will determine the date of the next Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. He added competitors, livestock, and entertainment need to be able to enter into Canada, so the lifting of border restrictions will be essential.

Organizers plan to host the 2022 rodeo on May 20-23, Victoria Day weekend—its regular slot.

The Cloverdale Country Fair has been going for 133 years. This year will be the rodeo’s 75th anniversary.

More info can be found at cloverdalerodeo.com.



