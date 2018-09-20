The Museum of Surrey’s first exhibition in its new galleries will be ‘Dinosaurs Unearthed.’ (City of Surrey)

Museum of Surrey grand opening will be a 'prehistoric party'

Ribbon-cutting ceremony, barbecue, featured exhibit Dinosaurs Unearthed and more

The grand opening of the Museum of Surrey promises to be a “prehistoric party” for all ages.

The community is invited to a free celebration on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Museum of Surrey, located at 17710 56A Avenue.

The day will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an Indigenous welcome, and an afternoon of live entertainment. Bobs and LoLo, Smile Band, Vancity Bhangra and Aché Brasil will perform, and there will be stilt walkers and face painting. Surrey firefighters will host a barbecue, available by donation.

“We are so pleased to unveil our newly expanded world class facility that’s right here in Surrey,” said Surrey mayor Linda Hepner. “In addition to providing a community hub for local residents and visitors of all ages to connect, it’s also a unique way to showcase Surrey’s incredible stories.”

The featured exhibit will be Dinosaurs Unearthed, and visitors will be able to walk the newest galleries in the shadows of full-size animatronic dinosaurs, check out dig sites with skeletons ranging from bird-sized to 68-foot long sauropods, and touch fossils with impressions of skulls, bones and feathers.

The new TD Explore Zone for kids, Textile Centre and Indigenous Hall will also be available to tour.

“The Museum of Surrey is an innovative, hands-on facility designed to ignite imaginations, while celebrating our past, present and future,” said councillor Judy Villeneuve, chair of the Culture Development Advisory Committee. “I think people are going to be very excited by the unique learning opportunities, storytelling and shared experiences they will find in this important new cultural facility for the City of Surrey.”

Admission to the Museum of Surrey is free, sponsored by the Friends of the Museum and Archives Society.

For more information, visit surrey.ca/museum.


