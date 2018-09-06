The Museum of Surrey’s first exhibition in its new galleries will be ‘Dinosaurs Unearthed.’ (City of Surrey)

Dinosaurs to take centre stage at Museum of Surrey opening

Museum of Surrey will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 29

The Museum of Surrey will open with a roar.

“Dinosaurs Unearthed” will be the museum’s first feature exhibition, promising to help visitors “see the prehistoric in a new way.”

The $15.7-million museum expansion will open its doors to the public on Saturday, Sept. 29, and visitors will be able to walk the newest galleries in the shadows of full-size animatronic dinosaurs, check out dig sites with skeletons ranging from bird-sized to 68-foot long sauropods, and touch fossils with impressions of skulls, bones and feathers.

The museum will have three exhibits per year in its new feature gallery. Dinosaura Unearthed will run from September 29 to March 31.

There will be plenty of other places to explore on Sept. 29 as well. The TD Explore Zone is triple the size of the museum’s previous kids zone. Kids can learn about Surrey’s natural environment, including river, forest, wetland, urban and ocean habitats, and play in the “super-sized tree house.” Parents can grab a coffee at the Lelem’ Cafe and relax in nearby parent seating.

Another must-see is the new Indigenous Hall, which was designed, curated and written by the Semiahmoo First Nation, Kwantlen First Nation and Katzie First Nation. The hall is the “first of its kind,” according to museum manager Lynn Saffery. It is a “space of gathering, storytelling and exhibition that is voiced completely by the communities it represents,” he said.

Admission to the Museum of Surrey is free, complimentary of the Friends of Surrey Museum. Starting September 29, the museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit surrey.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver, Surrey, Delta top list of worst intersections for pedestrians
Next story
B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Just Posted

OUR VIEW: Some positivity as Surrey goes back to school

Despite big challenges, Surrey has much to be grateful for as students return to class

Dinosaurs to take centre stage at Museum of Surrey opening

Museum of Surrey will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 29

ICBC’s boss says proposed insurance changes will leave two-thirds of B.C. drivers ‘better off’

Nicholas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC, discussed proposed changes with Surrey Board of Trade

Ultimate players sought for a new fall league in Newton

The Sunday-evening action starts Sept. 16

Independent Surrey Voters Association joins election race

The new slate is running five council candidates in the upcoming election on Oct. 20

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Vancouver, Surrey, Delta top list of worst intersections for pedestrians

ICBC data shows 170 crashes at the most dangerous intersections

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

New fitness hearing this morning for man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing

BC Review Board holding hearing to see if Gabriel Klein now fit to stand trial

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

5 to start your day

Real estate keeps dropping in Lower Mainland, Chilliwack man gets 14 years for manslaughter and more

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Most Read