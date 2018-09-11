Museum of Surrey searching for ‘egg-cellent’ photos

Snap a photo with a Jurassic egg and be entered to win a $500 cash prize

Six dinosaur eggs arrived at recreation centres all over Surrey Monday night, including this one at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, 6188 176 Street. (City of Surrey)

The Museum of Surrey has launched a contest to promote their grand opening on Sept. 29, and one entrepreneurial selfie-taker could win a cash prize of $500.

Six dinosaur eggs “are currently hatching” at recreation centres throughout the City of Surrey. Take a photo with one, or all six, of the eggs and post to social media before their due date in order to qualify.

Photographers need only post their pics to social media before Sept. 28 and tag the Museum of Surrey with the hashtag #MOS to enter.

Dinosaur eggs can be discovered at the following recreation centres:

Cloverdale Recreation Centre, 6188 176 St.

Guildford Recreation Centre, 15105 105 Ave

Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, 16855 24 Ave.

Newton Recreation Centre 13730 72 Ave.

North Surrey Recreation Centre, 10275 City Pkwy.

Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex, 16555 Fraser Hwy.

“Good luck to everyone who enters and happy clicking. We can’t wait to see your ‘egg-cellent’ photos,” said museum manager Lynn Saffery.

For more information, visit www.surrey.ca/museum.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

