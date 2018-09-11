Six dinosaur eggs arrived at recreation centres all over Surrey Monday night, including this one at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, 6188 176 Street. (City of Surrey)

Museum of Surrey searching for ‘egg-cellent’ photos

Snap a photo with a Jurassic egg and be entered to win a $500 cash prize

The Museum of Surrey has launched a contest to promote their grand opening on Sept. 29, and one entrepreneurial selfie-taker could win a cash prize of $500.

Six dinosaur eggs “are currently hatching” at recreation centres throughout the City of Surrey. Take a photo with one, or all six, of the eggs and post to social media before their due date in order to qualify.

Photographers need only post their pics to social media before Sept. 28 and tag the Museum of Surrey with the hashtag #MOS to enter.

Dinosaur eggs can be discovered at the following recreation centres:

  • Cloverdale Recreation Centre, 6188 176 St.
  • Guildford Recreation Centre, 15105 105 Ave
  • Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, 16855 24 Ave.
  • Newton Recreation Centre 13730 72 Ave.
  • North Surrey Recreation Centre, 10275 City Pkwy.
  • Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex, 16555 Fraser Hwy.

“Good luck to everyone who enters and happy clicking. We can’t wait to see your ‘egg-cellent’ photos,” said museum manager Lynn Saffery.

For more information, visit www.surrey.ca/museum.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Port Kells history depicted in new ‘Weave of Time’ glass mosaic
Next story
‘Human Library’ social justice project was ‘eye opening’ for Surrey teens

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, video footage in fatal weekend crash

Police hope to talk to anyone with information, particularly pedestrians who were in the area at the time

Blanket exercise to teach ‘often neglected’ First Nation history

Church groups invite White Rock council, Semiahmoo First Nation to ‘Kairos Blanket’ event

EXCLUSIVE: Why we left Surrey First

Trio of councillors tell their side of the story about Surrey First’s fracture – and what they say has Mayor Linda Hepner ‘angry’ and ‘insulted’

VIDEO: ‘Supernatural’ films in downtown Cloverdale

Actor Jensen Ackles, famous Chevrolet Impala spotted on 176A Street

Museum of Surrey searching for ‘egg-cellent’ photos

Snap a photo with a Jurassic egg and be entered to win a $500 cash prize

VIDEO: Proposal on the pier

White Rock artist draws marriage proposal for couple

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kelly has a history of assault, drug offences and firearms posession

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Vision Vancouver mayoral hopeful withdraws

Outgoing Mayor Gregor Robertson’s party says it will focus on supporting its other candidates

Most Read