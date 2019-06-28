Cloverdale Library to close for $1.2 million renovation this summer

Surrey city council approved the Cloverdale Library’s upcoming renovation costs at a Monday council meeting, with the total coming in at just over $1.2 million.

A contract for $1,272,705 was awarded to Novacom Building Partners Ltd., the contractor that submitted the lowest bid.

As noted in the city report, the Cloverdale Library is one of Surrey’s older libraries. It was converted into a library from a courthouse building in 1987.

The library, which operates at full capacity, does not “adequately accommodate” wheelchairs or strollers, and the second floor was never meant to support the heavy weight of book stacks. The branch “is in need of improvement to maintain operation as a functioning civic facility,” reads the report.

During the renovations, an entrance will be added to the east side of the library facing Veteran’s Square, in order to help create a collaborative heritage campus. Across the square lies the newly-expanded Museum of Surrey, and the City of Surrey Archives housed in the 1912 Municipal Hall.

The Cloverdale Library will close on July 8, and construction will begin in late July or early August. The renovation is scheduled to be completed in January 2020.

During the renovations, library staff will set up a “Pop-Up Branch” at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 St.), which will include popular materials, a children’s literature collection, and a holds pick-up. It will open on July 12, and operate from Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The branch’s family history department will re-locate to the City Centre Branch (10350 University Dr.), and will be available from July 15 onward at that site.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

