Cloverdale Library to close for renovations in July

Pop-up branch will be set up at Cloverdale Recreation Centre

The upper floor of the Cloverdale Library. (Grace Kennedy)

The Cloverdale Library will close down for long-awaited renovations from July to December.

The building, which was converted from a courthouse in 1988, will be undergoing major structural upgrades so that the library, among other things, can house more books on its second floor.

The Cloverdale branch will close from July 8 until December 2019 while the construction is underway.

During the renovations, library staff will set up a “Pop-Up Branch” at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 St.), which will include popular materials, a children’s literature collection, and a holds pick-up.

The branch’s family history department will re-locate to the City Centre Branch (10350 University Dr.), and will be available from July 15 onwards at that site.

Updates on the renovations, and the hours of operation for the pop-up branch at the Cloverdale rec centre, will be available at surreylibraries.ca.



