VIDEO: Museum of Surrey hosts grand opening

$15.7-million expansion now open to the public

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner gets a helping hand in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Museum of Surrey from youth who attended the grand opening on Saturday, September 29. (Samantha Anderson)

The Museum of Surrey’s $15.7-million expansion is officially open.

Hundreds of people, many of them young families, attended the opening on Saturday. The free event began at 11 a.m. and was scheduled to wrap up at 3 p.m.

The new expansion features an Indigenous Hall, the TD Explore Zone, art work and community spaces, as well as a feature gallery, which currently showcases the “Dinosaurs Unearthed” exhibit.

The Museum of Surrey is opening today in downtown #Cloverdale pic.twitter.com/BWrBtpAhQW — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) September 29, 2018

As well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the day included an Indigenous welcome and an afternoon of live entertainment. Bobs and LoLo, Smile Band, Vancity Bhangra and Aché Brasil were to perform, and there were stilt walkers and free face painting.



