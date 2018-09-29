Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner gets a helping hand in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Museum of Surrey from youth who attended the grand opening on Saturday, September 29. (Samantha Anderson)

VIDEO: Museum of Surrey hosts grand opening

$15.7-million expansion now open to the public

The Museum of Surrey’s $15.7-million expansion is officially open.

Hundreds of people, many of them young families, attended the opening on Saturday. The free event began at 11 a.m. and was scheduled to wrap up at 3 p.m.

The new expansion features an Indigenous Hall, the TD Explore Zone, art work and community spaces, as well as a feature gallery, which currently showcases the “Dinosaurs Unearthed” exhibit.

As well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the day included an Indigenous welcome and an afternoon of live entertainment. Bobs and LoLo, Smile Band, Vancity Bhangra and Aché Brasil were to perform, and there were stilt walkers and free face painting.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey Indigo ‘adopts’ school

Just Posted

VIDEO: Museum of Surrey hosts grand opening

$15.7-million expansion now open to the public

Transitional housing facility, emergency shelter in Green Timbers coming to Surrey council

Proposal includes 30-bed emergency shelter

VIDEO: Surrey school trustee candidates speak with parents, retired teachers, residents

‘Informal speed-dating’ style all-candidates meeting hosted by Downtown Surrey BIA

Coroners service schedules inquest for death at Surrey Pretrial in 2016

David Singh Tucker was found dead on July 25, 2016: BC Coroners Service

Delta schools remember Indigenous history, suffering on Orange Shirt Day

Chalmers Elementary students learnt about residential schools during their Orange Shirt Day assembly

VIDEO: How to budget for groceries in Canada

Finance experts offer tips on how to hit budget goals when it comes to buying groceries

Patient airlifted after crash on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Crash was 1 street over from fatal crash a week ago and a street over in another direction from a 2017 fatal

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition in Gulf of Alaska

Expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

VIDEO: Giants struggle to put puck in net at home

The Vancouver G-Men fell 3-1 to the Seattle Thunderbird at the Langley Events Centre Friday.

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Most Read