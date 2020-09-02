Car flips in Clayton

Surrey firefighters attend the scene of a single vehicle rollover in Clayton Sept 2. The crash occurred on 70th Avenue between 188th and 189th Streets. (Photo: Matthew Hanrahan) Surrey firefighters attend the scene of a single vehicle rollover in Clayton Sept 2. The crash occurred on 70th Avenue between 188th and 189th Streets. (Photo: Matthew Hanrahan)

The Surrey Fire Department closed part of 70th Avenue in Clayton Sept. 2 after a single vehicle rollover.

RCMP media relations officer Joanie Sidhu told the Cloverdale Reporter an ambulance arrived at the rollover first and called both the police and fire departments after they found the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

“When police arrived, they began an impaired investigation,” said Sidhu. “The driver was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of Surrey Fire Services.”

The rollover happened at about 8:30 a.m. and 70th Avenue was closed between 188th and 189th Streets for a few hours.

Sidhu said the driver did not suffer any significant injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with more information about this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with Dash-Cam video to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at

1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



