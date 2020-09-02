(File photo)

One dead following overnight crash in Massey Tunnel

Police say a 61-year-old woman from Richmond died in the crash and two others were seriously injured

One person has died and two more are in hospital following a crash in the Massey Tunnel overnight.

Police say a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 99 crossed the centre line inside the tunnel, colliding with an oncoming vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 2.

One of the two southbound lanes was being used for northbound traffic at the time, as the two northbound lanes were closed overnight for maintenance.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 61-year-old woman from Richmond, died in the crash, while her passenger and the driver of the vehicle that crossed the centre line were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash closed the tunnel for seven hours.

In a media release Wednesday morning, Staff Sgt. Quentin Frewing with RCMP Lower Mainland Traffic Services said alcohol may be a factor in the crash, however “the investigation is in the early stages, and all possible factors are being considered.”

Frewing asks that anyone who may have dash camera footage or may have been a witness and has not spoken to police to contact Cst. Lee Sandau at 604-970-8691 as soon as possible.

Richmond RCMP and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services are assisting with this incident.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health
Next story
Canadian population of at-risk species declined over last 50 years, WWF says

Just Posted

COVID-19 ‘outbreak’ at Surrey Memorial Hospital

The emergency department remains open, memo to staff says

White Rock Tritons shuffle coaches in advance of fall baseball schedule

‘The team is in good hands,’ says Kyle Dhanani, who will focus on general-manager duties

One dead following overnight crash in Massey Tunnel

Police say a 61-year-old woman from Richmond died in the crash and two others were seriously injured

Earls Grandview Corners set to open Sept. 26

Newest location of popular Canadian restaurant will open at 50 per cent capacity

Delta’s indoor pools, ice rinks to reopen this month

Regular and registered drop-in programming at rec facilities set to resume mid-September

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: Abbotsford hockey fans celebrate Vancouver Canucks playoff win

#SouthFraserCellies take over Abbotsford’s South Fraser Way on Tuesday night, game six on Thursday

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Alleged ‘dognappers’ come forward, RCMP confirm misunderstanding in case of runaway Yorkie

Mounties say Lucy the Yorkie is safe and sound at home

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Most Read