Pedestrian in ‘serious’ condition after Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP on scene after a vehicle hit a pedestrian near 88th Avenue and 164th Street in Fleetwood on Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

A pedestrian is in “serious” condition following a crash in Fleetwood Thursday night (Aug. 27).

Just before 9 p.m., police received calls of a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle on 88th Avenue, near 164th Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating in the investigation.

While the cause of the incident hasn’t yet been determined, Surrey RCMP said “alcohol and drugs have been ruled out.”

The pedestrian was transported to hospital and is in “serious condition.”



car crashcollisionSurreysurrey rcmp