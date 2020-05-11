Museum of Surrey launches online exhibit

Closed for in-person visits, the Museum of Surrey has launched a new digital exhibit called “Discover Your Story: We Can Help!” The online exhibit aims to inspire people to discover their roots and create their own family trees. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Museum of Surrey is encouraging people to research their roots.

While many self-isolate and social-distance in their homes, the museum recently launched a new online exhibit called Discover Your Story: We Can Help!

The new digital exhibit is part of the institution’s “Museum From Home” initiative.

Discover Your Story: We Can Help! aims to inspire Surreyites to discover their roots and create their own family trees.

“With this exhibit, we hope people will be inspired to reach out to their family members to talk about their history,” said museum manager Lynn Saffery.

The digital exhibit showcases the lives of past Surrey residents by telling their stories through various objects and historical artifacts.

SEE ALSO: Arctic exhibition set for Museum of Surrey

SEE ALSO: Museum of Surrey dresses up for Christmas

The artifacts tell family stories of “immigration, work, war, or simply everyday life.”

A release says the objects range from vintage toys and ship tickets to musical instruments.

“The timing of this exhibit works well,” added Saffery. “Maybe we can’t come together for intimate gatherings, but we can pick up the phone or have a video chat to learn more about our heritage.”

Web visitors can also have some historical-style fun by using the Museum of Surrey’s “virtual selfie station to insert themselves into a vintage family dinner portrait.”

The museum is encouraging people to share their research and discoveries on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #MuseumOfSurrey.

Visit surrey.ca/museum to access Discover Your Story: We Can Help!



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Family activitieshistoryMuseum of Surrey