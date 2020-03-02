A new interactive exhibit called Arctic Voices opens March 5 at the Museum of Surrey. (Photo: Submitted)

Arctic exhibition set for Museum of Surrey

New show in Cloverdale ‘explores how we’re all connected to the Arctic’

Want to visit the arctic without having to leave Cloverdale? A new interactive exhibit called Arctic Voices will offer visitors the chance to explore all things arctic at the Museum of Surrey.

Opening March 5, the show will transport visitors to a world that is “more than just snow, it is home to people and a surprising diversity of wildlife,” according to a press release.

“The Arctic is a place of rapid change, and despite its seemingly remote location, it is connected to all of us,” said Lynn Saffery, museum manager.

“We are pleased to unveil this travelling exhibition in our feature gallery and take our visitors on a journey to the majestic North, all without leaving Surrey.”

The interactive exhibit will feature stories from people who live in the north. There will be multiple displays featuring the many unique animals that inhabit the north. And there will also be a “garden tour” that explores the way “plants have adapted to survive and thrive” in the chilly north.

There will be an “exhibit spotlight” March 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The family-oriented event will feature sustainable craft-making stations, plant-based gelato from Umaluma, and Elsa and Anna will visit the exhibition between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Arctic Voices was put together by both the Canadian Museum of Nature and Science North.

The exhibition is free and runs from March 5 to June 28. The Museum of Surrey is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tues. to Sat. and on Sun. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue. For more information, call 604-592-6956 or visit surrey.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Arctic Voices’ to come to Surrey museum

Just Posted

Data breach affecting personal information hits SFU

Students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni all affected

Arctic exhibition set for Museum of Surrey

New show in Cloverdale ‘explores how we’re all connected to the Arctic’

George Canyon coming to Cloverdale for special concert at 2020 rodeo

Show tickets on sale Friday, March 6

Surrey Eagles look for home-ice rebound down 2-0 in playoff series

Chilliwack Chiefs won first two games of best-of-seven BCHL tilt

Lyft expands to White Rock, South Surrey and Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Uber not yet covering many of these locations

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Okanagan rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

Most Read