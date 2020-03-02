Arctic exhibition set for Museum of Surrey

New show in Cloverdale ‘explores how we’re all connected to the Arctic’

A new interactive exhibit called Arctic Voices opens March 5 at the Museum of Surrey. (Photo: Submitted)

Want to visit the arctic without having to leave Cloverdale? A new interactive exhibit called Arctic Voices will offer visitors the chance to explore all things arctic at the Museum of Surrey.

Opening March 5, the show will transport visitors to a world that is “more than just snow, it is home to people and a surprising diversity of wildlife,” according to a press release.

“The Arctic is a place of rapid change, and despite its seemingly remote location, it is connected to all of us,” said Lynn Saffery, museum manager.

“We are pleased to unveil this travelling exhibition in our feature gallery and take our visitors on a journey to the majestic North, all without leaving Surrey.”

The interactive exhibit will feature stories from people who live in the north. There will be multiple displays featuring the many unique animals that inhabit the north. And there will also be a “garden tour” that explores the way “plants have adapted to survive and thrive” in the chilly north.

There will be an “exhibit spotlight” March 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The family-oriented event will feature sustainable craft-making stations, plant-based gelato from Umaluma, and Elsa and Anna will visit the exhibition between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Arctic Voices was put together by both the Canadian Museum of Nature and Science North.

The exhibition is free and runs from March 5 to June 28. The Museum of Surrey is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tues. to Sat. and on Sun. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue. For more information, call 604-592-6956 or visit surrey.ca.



