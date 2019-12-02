Staff from the Museum of Surrey stand with their entry into the museum’s inaugural Christmas Tree Festival. The festival runs from Dec. 1-21. (Photo: Submitted)

Museum of Surrey dresses up for Christmas

Christmas Tree Festival on in Cloverdale until Dec. 21

If you want to win a $100 gift card, the Museum of Surrey is telling residents to come and vote for their favourite tree at the inaugural Christmas Tree Festival.

The festival kicked off Dec. 1 and one lucky voter will be entered in a draw to win a gift card when the festival ends.

In total, 25 local businesses bought sponsorships for trees.

“This festival has been very well received,” said Lynn Saffery, Museum of Surrey manager. “It’s great to see so many businesses jump on board to be part of this inaugural event.”

Cloverdale businesses decorated their trees Dec. 1 and visitors can vote for their favourite trees until Dec. 21.

Partnering with the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, the museum launched the festival in an effort to raise money for the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave.

For more info, visit surrey.ca/museum.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
