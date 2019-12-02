Museum of Surrey dresses up for Christmas

Christmas Tree Festival on in Cloverdale until Dec. 21

Staff from the Museum of Surrey stand with their entry into the museum’s inaugural Christmas Tree Festival. The festival runs from Dec. 1-21. (Photo: Submitted)

If you want to win a $100 gift card, the Museum of Surrey is telling residents to come and vote for their favourite tree at the inaugural Christmas Tree Festival.

The festival kicked off Dec. 1 and one lucky voter will be entered in a draw to win a gift card when the festival ends.

Diversity kids jazzing up Christmas Tree unveiling at the Museum of Surrey in #Cloverdalebc #ChristmasinCloverdale #MOSChristmastrees pic.twitter.com/pvsVbK3JHX — Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (@YouTravel) December 1, 2019

In total, 25 local businesses bought sponsorships for trees.

“This festival has been very well received,” said Lynn Saffery, Museum of Surrey manager. “It’s great to see so many businesses jump on board to be part of this inaugural event.”

Cloverdale businesses decorated their trees Dec. 1 and visitors can vote for their favourite trees until Dec. 21.

Cloverdale Black Belt Academy decorated their Museum of Surrey Christmas tree with good vibes and positive thoughts.👍👍 #cloverdaleblackbelt #ChristmasinCloverdale #museumofSurrey pic.twitter.com/9ruiFDMjRn — Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (@YouTravel) December 1, 2019

A very 'people tree' from the Cloverdale Market Days folks. Well done Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Society! 👏👍👍 pic.twitter.com/ds3iykz81D — Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (@YouTravel) December 1, 2019

Love that train set under one of the 27 Museum of Surrey Christmas trees. #trainsets #cloverdalechristmas #museumofSurrey pic.twitter.com/nq7vGuwc7w — Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (@YouTravel) December 1, 2019

Partnering with the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, the museum launched the festival in an effort to raise money for the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave.

For more info, visit surrey.ca/museum.



