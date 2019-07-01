Cloverdale’s annual Canada Day event is expected to draw more than 100,000 this year. Here, the crowd is seen at a previous Canada Day event. (@surreybcevents / Instagram)

Cloverdale celebrates Canada Day in a big way

Festivities at Cloverdale Fairgrounds expected to be the biggest party in Western Canada

Cloverdale is throwing a huge Canada Day celebration, and you’re invited.

The 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. event is being hosted at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre again this year, and organizers say it will be even bigger than last year’s party.

That’s a tall order, seeing as last year’s Canada Day celebration was the largest in Western Canada.

There are four stages with live entertainment this year, including the Maple Leaf Stage featuring Surrey-based talent, a kids stage featuring family friendly performances, and the main stage, featuring headliner performances from Bif Naked and Our Lady Peace.

New this year is the Rodeo Stage in the Cloverdale Rodeo zone, featuring country music performances from Pat Chessell, The Heels and Dave Hartney. The new zone will also feature country-themed games, an inflatable corn maze, axe throwing and mechanical bull riding.

View this post on Instagram

#CanadaDay line-up #SurreyBC

A post shared by CloverdaleRodeo (@cloverdalerodeo) on

Shooting Star Amusement rides will be back, vendors and “fun booths” will offer plenty of activities, and a variety of food options will be offered by a bevy of food trucks.

As well as old favourites, be sure to check out this year’s new Indigenous Zone, where you can participate in cedar brushing, take a ride on a 200-ft zip line, and test your reflexes at an NHL feature in the Sports Zone.

The free event takes place at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre (17728 64 Ave.) on Monday, July 1. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m., and the grand fireworks finale will take place at 10:30 p.m. For more details, go to surrey.ca/canadaday.

Are you headed to the festivities in Cloverdale this Canada Day? Send your photos to our editor at editor@cloverdalereporter.com and you could be featured in an upcoming newspaper!


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Celebrate Canada Day with carnival games, fireworks at North Delta’s Chalmers Park

Just Posted

Cloverdale celebrates Canada Day in a big way

Festivities at Cloverdale Fairgrounds expected to be the biggest party in Western Canada

VIDEO: Venue switch a hit for 20th annual Surrey Pride

Event included drag performances and cultural, literary expo

VIDEO: Dancers battle it out at Surrey’s first Street Dance Showcase

The city’s ‘grassroots dance community’ was welcome to showcase their skills at Civic Plaza

Nighttime drop-in location needed for Surrey’s vulnerable women, girls: working group

Recent forum included women with ‘lived experience’ in the sex trade

Things to do on Canada Day in White Rock

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents have no shortage of options for Canada Day

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Crash snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

Canada Day long weekend traffic was slow Sunday afternoon

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

VIDEO: Road building equipment crashes into Canada Customs building at border crossing

Roof buckled and support pillar was bent in crash

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Most Read