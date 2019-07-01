Cloverdale celebrates Canada Day in a big way

Festivities at Cloverdale Fairgrounds expected to be the biggest party in Western Canada

Cloverdale’s annual Canada Day event is expected to draw more than 100,000 this year. Here, the crowd is seen at a previous Canada Day event. (@surreybcevents / Instagram)

Cloverdale is throwing a huge Canada Day celebration, and you’re invited.

The 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. event is being hosted at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre again this year, and organizers say it will be even bigger than last year’s party.

That’s a tall order, seeing as last year’s Canada Day celebration was the largest in Western Canada.

There are four stages with live entertainment this year, including the Maple Leaf Stage featuring Surrey-based talent, a kids stage featuring family friendly performances, and the main stage, featuring headliner performances from Bif Naked and Our Lady Peace.

New this year is the Rodeo Stage in the Cloverdale Rodeo zone, featuring country music performances from Pat Chessell, The Heels and Dave Hartney. The new zone will also feature country-themed games, an inflatable corn maze, axe throwing and mechanical bull riding.

Shooting Star Amusement rides will be back, vendors and “fun booths” will offer plenty of activities, and a variety of food options will be offered by a bevy of food trucks.

As well as old favourites, be sure to check out this year’s new Indigenous Zone, where you can participate in cedar brushing, take a ride on a 200-ft zip line, and test your reflexes at an NHL feature in the Sports Zone.

The free event takes place at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre (17728 64 Ave.) on Monday, July 1. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m., and the grand fireworks finale will take place at 10:30 p.m. For more details, go to surrey.ca/canadaday.

Are you headed to the festivities in Cloverdale this Canada Day? Send your photos to our editor at editor@cloverdalereporter.com and you could be featured in an upcoming newspaper!

