Surrey’s Canada Day expected to be ‘even bigger than the last’

Surrey’s Canada Day celebrations are expected to be even bigger than the last, and will feature new attractions, according to organizers at the City of Surrey.

An expanded lineup of performers and activities was released on Wednesday morning (June 5), and mayor Doug McCallum said that, with the new features, “Surrey’s Canada Day will be the destination to celebrate our country’s birthday.”

This year, attendees can don their cowboy hats and check out the Cloverdale Rodeo Zone inside the Cloverdale Agriplex. The building will house country-themed games, an inflatable corn maze, axe throwing, mechanical bull riding, food vendors and live country music, featuring headliner Dave Hartney.

The 2019 Canada Day festivities will also have a sensory friendly space, provided by a partnership between the City of Surrey and the Canucks Autism Network. It will be a designated area with decreased levels of light, sound and smell.

“Particularly helpful for individuals with autism, or anyone who is overwhelmed in busy public spaces, this space offers a wide range of elements to support relaxation, including comfortable seating, sensory toys, books, games and noise-cancelling headphones,” read a press release.

“We are thrilled to provide a sensory friendly space at this year’s Canada Day,” said McCallum. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to encourage inclusiveness and increase accessibility for all of our residents.”

Other new features this year will include a 200-ft zip line, an opportunity to participate in cedar brushing in the Indigenous Zone, and the chance to test your reflexes at an NHL feature in the Sports Zone.

Of course, the festivities will also include favourites from previous years. With 15 amusement rides, more than 35 food trucks, and four stages providing live entertainment, there will be plenty to see.

Music acts include headliners Our Lady Peace, as well as Bif Naked, The Hip Show and much more.

The free event will return to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre (17728 64 Ave.) on Monday, July 1. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m., and the grand fireworks finale will take place at 10:30 p.m. For more details, go to surrey.ca/canadaday.



