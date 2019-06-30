Things to do on Canada Day in White Rock

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents have no shortage of options for Canada Day

As people across the nation celebrate Canada’s 152nd birthday, there’s plenty on the itinerary for residents who wish to stay within the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

The annual “Canada Day by the Bay” event is returning to the White Rock waterfront.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and conclude with a firework display at 10:15 p.m.

Opening ceremonies are to begin on the main stage near Memorial Park at 1 p.m., although smaller events, including a kids zone, will begin at 11 a.m.

The White Rock Firefighters Charity Association BBQ is to open at 11 a.m. in Bayview Park on West Beach, and several music performances are scheduled.

Music with Marine is to begin the musical acts at 11 a.m. at the West Beach Community Stage, located near Bayview Park. Performances scheduled for the community stage include XBA School of Dance (12 p.m.); PJ Talbot and his Rock Camp Banks (1 p.m.); Golden Glory Fitness and Martial Arts Academy (2 p.m.) and Duniya Dance Academy (3 p.m.).

At the Budget Blinds Main Stage, located near Memorial Park, performances are to open with Group Asi Somos (12 p.m.); the opening ceremonies (1 p.m.); Victoria Anthony (1:30 p.m.); Derby Town (2:30 p.m.); Alexis Lynn (3:30 p.m.); Richard Tichelman (4:30 p.m.); Groove Terminal (5:30 p.m.); 4 Quarter Band (7 p.m.); Daysormay (8 p.m.); and Lovecoast (9 p.m.).

Fireworks are expected to be lit at 10:15 p.m. near the White Rock Pier.

Also happening on Canada Day will be the Semiahmoo First Nation Canada Day Rock 5k, 10k and kids run.

The event, which begins at 8 a.m. and the kids run at 10 a.m., starts and finishes at Semiahmoo Park, and road closures are expected to facilitate the event.

More information about the SFN Canada Day Rock can be found here.

Are you planning to attend Canada Day celebrations on the Semiahmoo Peninsula tomorrow? If so, we’d love to see your photos of the festivities. Email them to editorial@peacearchnews.com and we’ll post them for the community to see.