Scott Wheatley, the executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, says more transit options are urgently needed in Campbell Heights. Right now, if someone wants to catch a bus to the area, they need to go to Langley (pictured) or to White Rock first. (Bus routing image and info via Google Maps.)

Scott Wheatley, the executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, says more transit options are urgently needed in Campbell Heights. Right now, if someone wants to catch a bus to the area, they need to go to Langley (pictured) or to White Rock first. (Bus routing image and info via Google Maps.)

Transit Urgently Needed in Campbell Heights, says Cloverdale Chamber director

Major weakness is the ‘lack of transportation options moving workers to jobs in the area’

More transit service is needed in Campbell Heights, says Scott Wheatley.

Wheatley, the executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce (CDCC) added the need is urgent.

“As a Surrey resident, if I want to go to Campbell Heights on transit, I first have to go to Langley or White Rock.”

The only option for some workers, especially shift workers, is to travel there by car, he noted. And he said the shortage needs to be addressed immediately.

He recently applied to present to Surrey city council on the issue, in what he says is more for influence than action, as it’s ultimately Translink that will make the call on transit changes. But he’s also been reaching out Translink.

“Ideally, I’d like to see a bus from Cloverdale that goes right down Highway 15,” he explained. “The City of Surrey has identified the area as a prime-growth area for jobs, yet TransLink hasn’t made any plans to service the needs of the community there.”

SEE ALSO: Chamber director hopes Cloverdale area not forgotten when new charging stations installed

SEE ALSO: New electric vehicle charging station to be built in Cloverdale

Wheatley said Surrey will soon become B.C.’s most populous city, which will only increase the need.

He noted Campbell Heights is in a “prime geographic location”—close to rail, an ocean port, and border crossings. Because of its location, he said Campbell Heights has also been attracting international attention.

Surrey is on the verge of becoming the number one city in the GVRD for “commercial, industrial and warehouse business park opportunities,” he said.

Wheatley conducted a recent survey of the Campbell Heights area—Campbell Heights falls under the jurisdiction of the CDCC—and he found the number one issue for all business operators was the lack of public transit.

“The major weakness identified by the Cloverdale Chamber is the lack of transportation options moving workers to jobs in the area.”

“It can take 20 minutes to walk to a bus stop,” noted survey respondent Sarah Smith from Mercana Furniture & Decor. “The big problem is that we have shift workers who cannot get a bus when the 11 p.m. shift ends.”

Stacey Wilson from Culligan Water said transportation is one of their biggest challenges. “In the five years I’ve been employed at this location, there has been no improvement. We see lots of people at the bus stops waiting and we worry about our growing industry with little transport in the area.”

Graeme Dergousoff, with Bellpark Horticulture, also said Campbell Heights is not well-served by transit. “When hiring junior staff who need to take transit, they say it takes them 80 minutes to get from their home in Cloverdale or South Surrey to Campbell Heights, whereas it would only take them 90 minutes to get from Cloverdale or South Surrey all the way to Downtown Vancouver.”

“Our issues with public transport is that our first shift starts at 5:30 – 6 a.m. and nobody gets there on time,” said Trevor Loslo from Star Produce. “Those on afternoon shift have no transportation to get home. We have hiring issues because of this.”

“Transit is the most critical issue on their minds,” Wheatley added.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC TransitCloverdale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: White Rock senior completes 40,000-km unicycle journey

Just Posted

Scott Wheatley, the executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, says more transit options are urgently needed in Campbell Heights. Right now, if someone wants to catch a bus to the area, they need to go to Langley (pictured) or to White Rock first. (Bus routing image and info via Google Maps.)
Transit Urgently Needed in Campbell Heights, says Cloverdale Chamber director

Major weakness is the ‘lack of transportation options moving workers to jobs in the area’

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

B.C.'s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered in Surrey sexual assault case

Appeal court found there had been a miscarriage of justice

File photo Tom Zytaruk
Woman shot in Fraser Heights overnight

Victim shot in a house in the 16300-block of 113B Avenue, in serious condition, and police looking for suspect

A joint Canada-U.S. committee should be created to deal with the reopening of the border, among other pandemic-related issues, the Surrey Board of Trade says. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Surrey Board of Trade calls for creation of committee to deal with vaccines, border reopening

Canada-U.S. committee needed to protect Canada’s interests: Huberman

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under age 55

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

(Metro Creative photo)
UPDATE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

A Greater Victoria Realtor started a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre following numerous allegations of sexual assault against local real estate agents. (Courtesy of Victoria Sexual Assault Centre)
B.C. Realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Campaign launched after four Greater Victoria real estate agents accused online of sexual assualt

Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut as the Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants bounce back with 6-0 win over Kelowna

Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut with Langley-based team

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

Most Read