Chamber director hopes Cloverdale area not forgotten when new charging stations installed

Despite an announcement Jan. 19 that Surrey will be getting 40 new electric vehicle charging stations, Scott Wheatley isn’t optimistic the Cloverdale area will get enough new stations to fit local needs.

“Further to the announcement about the addition of 40 charging stations, Clayton, Cloverdale, and Campbell Heights seem to be forgotten,” Wheatley, the executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce told the Cloverdale Reporter. “The Chamber will be taking a position encouraging the various levels of government to consider the placement of our fair share of charging stations.”

In a Tweet shortly after the announcement, Wheatley wrote, “Great news. Wishing there were stations planned for Clayton, Cloverdale and Campbell Heights especially along the HWY 15 corridor.”

According to Plug Share, an online charging station database, there are only two stations in Campbell Heights, one in Clayton, and one in Cloverdale—with an additional station currently under construction.

“Campbell Heights is an area of town with the worst transit service and it has no charging stations going in.”

But Wheatley said the Chamber is going to be proactive through this process.

“There are a lot of infrastructure questions about that area (Campbell Heights). We’re working on a policy statement that’ll address these questions.”

Wheatley said the statement will be released at some point over the next few weeks.

The Jan. 19 announcement indicated “approximately 40 dual-port, level-2, electric vehicle charging stations” will be installed “at 10 community centres, recreation centres, and pools across the city.”

The project is getting $274,054 from the Government of Canada, $228,356 from the Government of British Columbia, and $182,727 from the City of Surrey.



