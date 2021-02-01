New electric vehicle charging station to be built in Cloverdale

This electric vehicle charging station in a parking lot on 176A Street, between 58 Avenue and 57 Avenue, is scheduled to reopen soon. The Cloverdale BIA says they are partnering with the City of Surrey to put in another charging station in a parking lot one block north. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

An new electric vehicle charging station will be up and running within two months in Cloverdale.

Paul Orazietti, executive director of the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association, said plans are in full swing to build a new EV charging station in the parking lot at the corner of 58A Avenue and 176A Street.

“The BIA is working—partnering—with the City of Surrey on updating a city owned parking lot at the corner of 176A Street and 58A Avenue,”Orazietti told the Cloverdale Reporter.

He said the upgrade to the parking lot will be similar to the King Street parking lot one block south on 176A Street between 58 Avenue and 57 Avenue.

“(It) will include new EV charging stations (up to 4) along with striping the lot and landscaping on the 176A Street side.”

This will be in addition to, and separate from, the upgrades to the EV charging station already in the King Street lot. (That station has been closed since Dec. 16, but is expected to open sometime after Feb. 1.)

Orazietti said the lot at 58A Avenue and 176A Street is not part of the Jan. 19 announcement that Surrey will be getting 40 new electric vehicle charging stations over the next few years.

“It will be funded separately,” he noted.

Orazietti said the upgrade to the 58A Avenue lot has not been officially announced, but plans have been in the works for awhile.

“The BIA board has to sign off on the final estimate that was just provided by the city (Jan. 27).”

We do have a new Level 2 charger being reinstalled in the King St (176A St) parking lot behind the CLOVA. The Chamber is absolutely correct that we could use more charging stations along Hwy 15 & in town centres. @LindaAnnisBC @JanetBrown980 @CloverdaleNews https://t.co/VQjW6AkQ7z pic.twitter.com/pDGULq2mFz — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) January 19, 2021

He said the project will get the green light soon and he expects construction to begin before by April at the latest.

Other information on current and proposed EV charging stations in Surrey can be found in a recent City of Surrey report found on surrey.ca. The report lists 10 proposed sites around Surrey for new charging stations, one being the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The report is dated Jan. 15, four days before the Government of Canada announcement.

Orazietti also said he agrees with Scott Wheatley, the executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, that more stations are needed throughout the Cloverdale area.

“There is a greater need in Campbell Heights and Clayton.”



