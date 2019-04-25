Trial delayed for former Cloverdale pastor and wife charged with sex assault

Trial for Samuel and Madelaine Emerson will be continued in September

The trial for former Cloverdale youth pastor Samuel Emerson and his wife Madelaine Emerson will be put on pause until the fall.

The couple, who have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including sexual assault, sexually touching a minor, and threats to cause death, appeared in Surrey provincial court earlier this month during what was scheduled to be a 12-day trial.

The trial will now be continued in September.

Samuel Emerson, 35, was formerly a pastor of Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church, which is known locally as “Cloverdale Church.” In October 2017, Surrey RCMP announced that he faced 25 total charges. He is currently on trial for five counts of sexual assault, two counts of touching a young person for a sexual purpose, and one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

Madelaine Emerson, 38, is on trial for two counts of sexual assault, one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose, and one count of threatening to kill someone. Madelaine is alleged to have been party to some assaults and to have facilitated others, including driving victims to the pharmacy to purchase Plan B and birth control.

The alleged assaults happened between 2013 and 2017, when Samuel was a youth pastor at Cloverdale Church.

The offences are alleged to have happened at the Emerson family home and at sleepaway camp, specifically the Cowichan River Bible Camp where Samuel Emerson preached as a youth pastor and Madelaine Emerson accompanied him. None of the offences are alleged to have occurred at Cloverdale Church.

A year after charges against the Emersons were announced, former Cloverdale Church elder Brian Batke was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor for incidents that allegedly occurred in 2005. Batke has not yet entered a plea, but a preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for February 2020.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims
Next story
RCMP arrest Surrey man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Just Posted

Trial delayed for former Cloverdale pastor and wife charged with sex assault

Trial for Samuel and Madelaine Emerson will be continued in September

Cloverdale’s newly named Henry Houston Scott Park opens

Park named for African-American settlers who came to Surrey in 1912

RCMP arrest Surrey man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at parade

Job market to remain tight in coming years: report

Conference Board of Canada predicts region’s unemployment rate to remain below five per cent

South Surrey rower continues path towards Olympics

Kieanna Stephens originally identified as potential Olympian through RBC Training Ground program

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

Handcrafted paper gowns on display in Vancouver

Langara students designs inspired by esigners such as Versace, Dior and Gucci

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Four units damaged in Abbotsford apartment fire

Quick action from fire rescue service halted blaze from spreading beyond two damaged units

5 to start your day

Many in hospital after Aldergrove deck collapse, video showing pig abuse allegedly at Abbotsford farm and more

Most Read