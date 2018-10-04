BREAKING: Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

A former elder of Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church has been charged with sexual assault.

Brian Batke, 72, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. The alleged incidents occured in 2005, and were reported to police in 2017. At the time of the incidents, the victim was a youth.

Surrey RCMP also received several allegations of sexual assault against former Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church pastor Samuel Emerson and his wife Madelaine in 2017.

According to RCMP, Brian Batke was a member of the Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church from its inception, but he ended his association with the church in 2005. He has worked as a bus driver with Coast Mountain Bus Company for 13 years.

Surrey RCMP are releasing details of his employment and association with Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church (also known as Cloverdale Church) “because of their relevance to the allegations against him.”

“Investigators believe there may be further victims who may have had contact with Mr. Batke at the church or as a bus passenger, who have not yet spoken with police,” reads a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

“Speaking with police about a sexual assault can be daunting and takes courage,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in the press release. “Our investigators are aware of how difficult this process can be for people. We approach our investigations with care and compassion including the assistance of our victim services support workers.”

RCMP said they will not be releasing further details “in order to keep the integrity of the investigation.”

To speak with police regarding this case, call 604-599-0502.



