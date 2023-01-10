Police are seen conducting an investigation at a property just off Harvie Road in Cloverdale Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Police are seen conducting an investigation at a property just off Harvie Road in Cloverdale Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Police investigating at rural property in Cloverdale

IHIT executed a search warrant at a property on the 18200-block of 83 Avenue

There was a large police presence at a property in Cloverdale Jan. 10.

According to a media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) executed a search warrant on a property in a farming area of Cloverdale. Dozens of officers could been seen at a residence on the 18200-block of 83 Avenue.

“Due to the size of the property, there will be a large police presence over the next few days as we continue to process the property,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, Media Relations Officer for IHIT, said in the release.

SEE ALSO: Investigators hint at possible murder suicide after 3 people found dead in Surrey home

“At this time we can’t say to which file this is relating, as we need to protect the integrity of the investigation and respect the privacy of those involved.”

Pierotti said in the release the warrant was executed to “advance a recent homicide” investigation.

Pierotti added that IHIT is working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) and Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

“Further information will be released once available.”

Black Press Media received a tip that police have been on the property for at least three days.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleIHITSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nelson officer killed in avalanche identified as 43-year-old father of two
Next story
Should B.C. allow cannabis lounges and cafes? Survey gets mixed reviews

Just Posted

A vacant lot next to the 56A Avenue parking lot has finally been cleared. It will soon be turned into more parking spaces and Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA, anticipates it will open in two to three months. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
More parking spaces coming to downtown Cloverdale

Police are seen conducting an investigation at a property just off Harvie Road in Cloverdale Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Police investigating at rural property in Cloverdale

IHIT at a residence in Fraser Heights after 3 people were found dead inside on Monday (Jan. 9) in Surrey on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Three dead Surrey adults believed to be family, IHIT says ‘no outstanding suspect’

Former Cloverdale Colt Parker Wotherspoon is seen in action for the New York Islanders. (Image via NHL.com)
Parker Wotherspoon, former Cloverdale Colt, nets first NHL point