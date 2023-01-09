3 people found dead in Surrey home, homicide investigators called

Surrey RCMP say three believed to be members of same family

Surrey RCMP say three people were found dead inside this Fraser Heights home on Monday (Jan. 9). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Homicide investigators have been called after three people were found dead in a Fraser Heights home Monday (Jan. 9).

Surrey RCMP say officers attended a residence in the 15600-block of 112 Avenue shortly after noon. Police say they found three deceased persons inside the home. They are believed to be part of the same family.

No one else was located at the property, police say.

One neighbour outside the home, which was cordoned off with police tape, told the Now-Leader his son learned French there.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP. Police say they do not believe that there is any “ongoing risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More to come.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

