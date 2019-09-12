New industrial space proposed for Cloverdale

Strata development could bring an additional 185,000 square feet of space to Cloverdale

Three new industrial buildings have been proposed for Cloverdale.

The planned strata development, called IntraUrban Crossroads, promises to create 185,000 square feet of space on a 10-acre vacant lot on Highway 10. The prospective units will range in size from from 2,600 square feet to a freestanding 76,000 square foot building, for industrial users.

“We are transforming an under-utilized, dormant property into a new business hub in the centre of Surrey that has the potential to generate 265 full-time jobs,” said Brent Sawchyn, CEO of Vancouver-based developer PC Urban Properties, in a release.

The Cloverdale Business Improvement Association (BIA) says it supports the development.

“The quality of this development complements the growing Cloverdale Town Centre and provides the area with much needed warehouse space,” said Dean Moore, president of the BIA.

Moore said it was nice to know warehousing is planned for the lot, which has seen other retail businesses come and go due difficult access to the property for customers getting on and off the highway. “That’s always been the downfall of anyone trying to build there.”

Paul Orazietti, executive director of the BIA, said the site “does not lend itself to retail.” He said he also supports the development because PC Urban is “a high-quality developer.”

The design for all units includes grade loading, ceilings that are about 25-feet high, high efficiency lighting, and ESFR sprinklers, as well as built-in, upper floor flex spaces and accessible washrooms on the main floor.

IntraUrban Crossroads would be PC Urban’s seventh industrial strata project and the company hopes to receive required permits in the fall.

A spokesperson for the City of Surrey confirmed receipt of a development permit application Feb. 6 to permit three industrial buildings on the lot.

“The development permit application is at the review process stage, and has yet to be ready for council’s consideration and approval,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the BIA is speaking out against another development, proposed for Highway 10 at 188th Street.

City of Surrey planning staff are currently reviewing a proposal that includes the creation of a commercial lot on the property at 18782 56 Ave.

“That application is under review and has yet to be considered by council,” a city spokesperson said.

In a letter, the BIA board of directors announced they do not support the development application for that property.

“The developers want to build a small strip mall,” the letter states, citing a barbershop, beauty parlour, and cleaning and repair service for clothing and shoes as likely operations.

“The BIA board has been approached recently and several years ago on this proposal and have turned it down every time.”

Orazietti said the proposed development is a “totally different kettle of fish” than IntraUrban Crossroads because “it’s creating more competition a mile away from us” and “could cannibalize the town centre.”

He said the BIA has sent information to their membership and smaller businesses have agreed the development could create undue competition.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Vancouver woman charged with impaired driving during ongoing trial
Next story
Police deny wrongful arrest, assault in manhunt for Surrey cop shooting suspect

Just Posted

Surrey’s violent crime trending down but more children victimized

Violent crimes below 10-year-average in 2018 but sexual violations against children on steady increase

Leashed dogs allowed on White Rock’s beach, despite city bylaw

Concerns voiced over water quality, respect for Semiahmoo First Nation

Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Police deny wrongful arrest, assault in manhunt for Surrey cop shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

Wireless antenna proposal for Fraser Heights streetlights irks Surrey resident

Marie Braun says the antennas would be a ‘hideous eyesore’; Rogers says they’re needed to improve service

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

‘Alternative measures’ sought in Port Moody mayor’s sex assault case: defence

Rob Vagramov was charged with sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in Coquitlam in 2015

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 12

Events and community listings for North Delta

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

New industrial space proposed for Cloverdale

Strata development could bring an additional 185,000 square feet of space to Cloverdale

Most Read