New industrial space proposed for Cloverdale

Strata development could bring an additional 185,000 square feet of space to Cloverdale

Three new industrial buildings have been proposed for Cloverdale.

The planned strata development, called IntraUrban Crossroads, promises to create 185,000 square feet of space on a 10-acre vacant lot on Highway 10. The prospective units will range in size from from 2,600 square feet to a freestanding 76,000 square foot building, for industrial users.

“We are transforming an under-utilized, dormant property into a new business hub in the centre of Surrey that has the potential to generate 265 full-time jobs,” said Brent Sawchyn, CEO of Vancouver-based developer PC Urban Properties, in a release.

The Cloverdale Business Improvement Association (BIA) says it supports the development.

“The quality of this development complements the growing Cloverdale Town Centre and provides the area with much needed warehouse space,” said Dean Moore, president of the BIA.

Moore said it was nice to know warehousing is planned for the lot, which has seen other retail businesses come and go due difficult access to the property for customers getting on and off the highway. “That’s always been the downfall of anyone trying to build there.”

Paul Orazietti, executive director of the BIA, said the site “does not lend itself to retail.” He said he also supports the development because PC Urban is “a high-quality developer.”

The design for all units includes grade loading, ceilings that are about 25-feet high, high efficiency lighting, and ESFR sprinklers, as well as built-in, upper floor flex spaces and accessible washrooms on the main floor.

IntraUrban Crossroads would be PC Urban’s seventh industrial strata project and the company hopes to receive required permits in the fall.

A spokesperson for the City of Surrey confirmed receipt of a development permit application Feb. 6 to permit three industrial buildings on the lot.

“The development permit application is at the review process stage, and has yet to be ready for council’s consideration and approval,” the spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Cloverdale BIA has big projects on the books for 2019

Meanwhile, the BIA is speaking out against another development, proposed for Highway 10 at 188th Street.

City of Surrey planning staff are currently reviewing a proposal that includes the creation of a commercial lot on the property at 18782 56 Ave.

“That application is under review and has yet to be considered by council,” a city spokesperson said.

In a letter, the BIA board of directors announced they do not support the development application for that property.

“The developers want to build a small strip mall,” the letter states, citing a barbershop, beauty parlour, and cleaning and repair service for clothing and shoes as likely operations.

“The BIA board has been approached recently and several years ago on this proposal and have turned it down every time.”

Orazietti said the proposed development is a “totally different kettle of fish” than IntraUrban Crossroads because “it’s creating more competition a mile away from us” and “could cannibalize the town centre.”

He said the BIA has sent information to their membership and smaller businesses have agreed the development could create undue competition.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter