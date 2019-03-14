The Cloverdale Business Improvement Association is joining other Surrey business organizations in calling for ridesharing services, such as Uber or Lyft, to come to Surrey. (Thought Catalog / Unsplash)

Cloverdale needs ridesharing, as current transit ‘woefully inadequate,’ says BIA

Cloverdale BIA joins Surrey business organizations in the call for ridesharing services

The Cloverdale Business Improvement Association (BIA) is supporting efforts to bring ridesharing to Cloverdale.

In a post to Twitter, Cloverdale BIA executive director Paul Orazietti said the board of directors would like to see ridesharing services, such as Uber or Lyft, come to the town centre, as transit is “woefully inadequate & future does not look promising.”

“Ridesharing is a good thing to have in the toolbox for transportation,” he told the Reporter.

In Cloverdale, “we have really bad transit. It’s woefully inadequate.” Not only that, he said, but the City of Surrey’s proposed transit projects will not have a positive impact on the downtown core.

If Surrey mayor Doug McCallum’s push for SkyTrain to Langley becomes a reality, it will bypass the Cloverdale BIA’s district completely. The proposed 17-kilometre route will extend from Surrey’s King George Station down Fraser Highway to 203rd Street in Langley.

Without extra transit to get people from Cloverdale to the SkyTrain, it won’t be much of a solution to existing transit issues, Orazietti said.

(An approximation of the proposed SkyTrain route along Fraser Highway. It bypasses the downtown Cloverdale business core.)

Meanwhile, “we’re stuck with a bus that comes to the community twice an hour.”

The BIA hears that the lack of transit impacts businesses, particularly larger employers who have problems attracting new employees. “They’re having problems bringing in people who [use transit]” he said.

The Cloverdale BIA joins other Surrey business organizations, including the Surrey Board of Trade, in advocating for ridesharing due to “inadequate” transportation systems.

In a November 2018 press release, Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman said, “Ride-hailing services will allow for a reliable source of transportation as current transportation systems in place are inadequate especially in cities like Surrey.”

In a presentation to Surrey Board of Trade members in January, transportation minister Claire Trevena said the province was working towards having applications open for ridesharing in fall 2019. Mayor Doug McCallum, who has said he doesn’t support ridesharing services in Surrey, will have to “worth through” his opposition to it, Trevena said.

—with files from Tom Zytaruk


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘It’s falling apart’: Delta council stresses need for new Massey crossing

Just Posted

Cloverdale needs ridesharing, as current transit ‘woefully inadequate,’ says BIA

Cloverdale BIA joins Surrey business organizations in the call for ridesharing services

Surrey hoops stars Tomley, Dut named to Biosteel All-Canadian game rosters

Boys and girls games to be televised by TSN from gym in Toronto

Surrey’s Pop Up Junk Drop events shift to Sunday this year, starting in April

The collection events are organized to help curb illegal dumping in the city

Cloverdale BIA to form ‘supportive housing task force’

Group of community stakeholders to weigh-in on future Cloverdale development

OUR VIEW: Make Surrey’s policing plan public

Premier John Horgan weighs in on the need for transparency

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

North Delta happening: week of March 14

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

Abbotsford Police warn of man seen lurking outside windows of house

Suspect walked away when spotted at home on Babich Place

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Most Read