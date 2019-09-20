The Cloverdale Community Kitchen teamed up with the Coast Capital Savings Sept. 19 to serve up free breakfast and free financial advice to students from the Cloverdale Learning Centre. (Photo submitted)

Cloverdale Community Kitchen hosts ‘learning’ breakfast for students

Coast Capital Savings offered short presentations on financial topics

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen (CCK) served up financial advice and free breakfast Sept. 19.

Teaming up with Coast Capital Savings, CCK hosted a “learning” breakfast for students from the Cloverdale Learning Centre.

“The students learned quite a bit and some teachers continued the discussion in their classes after we came back to school,” said principal Vim Valera. He added both staff and students were very thankful for for being invited to the presentations.

“We’ve seen many guests at our meals who have struggled with their capacity to make wise financial decisions due to a number of unfortunate circumstances,” said Courtney van den Boogaard, Manager of Communications for CCK. “It’s never too early to educate the next generation with the proper tools to make wise financial decisions for their future. We believe there is comfort and inclusivity in sitting around a table and eating a meal together that stimulates conversation and learning.”

SEE ALSO: Seniors invited to lunch at Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Brenda Dalman, manager of Cloverdale’s Coast Capital Savings branch, said she found it rewarding to be able to empower youth with financial knowledge. “Setting realistic goals and gaining relevant knowledge are the first steps towards financial well-being.”

More than 40 students attended the interactive learning breakfast.

Staff from Coast Capital Savings gave a series of short presentations which covered topics like, financial responsibility, saving for the future, risks involved with holding a balance on a credit card, and how to detect and protect against digital fraud.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen will host a second learning breakfast in March, 2019.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen teamed up with the Coast Capital Savings Sept. 19 to serve up free breakfast and free financial advice to students from the Cloverdale Learning Centre. (Photo submitted)

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen teamed up with the Coast Capital Savings Sept. 19 to serve up free breakfast and free financial advice to students from the Cloverdale Learning Centre. (Photo submitted)

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen teamed up with the Coast Capital Savings Sept. 19 to serve up free breakfast and free financial advice to students from the Cloverdale Learning Centre. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank
Next story
B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

Just Posted

Cloverdale Community Kitchen hosts ‘learning’ breakfast for students

Coast Capital Savings offered short presentations on financial topics

PHOTOS: Surrey seniors band together at weekly jam sessions

‘My policy is to keep busy doing stuff like this, and you gotta have a smile doing it,’ one woman says

Council to look into Cloverdale arena project

Plans could include twinning existing rink

Surrey RCMP need help to find missing man

Denis Godard, 64, who was reported missing on Sept. 19

Surrey council sends back 25-storey highrise proposal, asks for more height and density

Developer says it is ‘currently reviewing direction’ from mayor, council

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many of the protesters were children and youth who skipped school to take part in the demonstrations.

B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

As of Oct. 1, not using chains on the highway when required could net you a $598 ticket

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, as well as New World Tea and Coffee House

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

Vancouver police get green light to use drones for investigations

Drones will be used to investigate motor vehicle collisions, crime scene analysis and more

Most Read