Cloverdale Community Kitchen hosts ‘learning’ breakfast for students

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen teamed up with the Coast Capital Savings Sept. 19 to serve up free breakfast and free financial advice to students from the Cloverdale Learning Centre. (Photo submitted)

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen (CCK) served up financial advice and free breakfast Sept. 19.

Teaming up with Coast Capital Savings, CCK hosted a “learning” breakfast for students from the Cloverdale Learning Centre.

“The students learned quite a bit and some teachers continued the discussion in their classes after we came back to school,” said principal Vim Valera. He added both staff and students were very thankful for for being invited to the presentations.

“We’ve seen many guests at our meals who have struggled with their capacity to make wise financial decisions due to a number of unfortunate circumstances,” said Courtney van den Boogaard, Manager of Communications for CCK. “It’s never too early to educate the next generation with the proper tools to make wise financial decisions for their future. We believe there is comfort and inclusivity in sitting around a table and eating a meal together that stimulates conversation and learning.”

Brenda Dalman, manager of Cloverdale’s Coast Capital Savings branch, said she found it rewarding to be able to empower youth with financial knowledge. “Setting realistic goals and gaining relevant knowledge are the first steps towards financial well-being.”

More than 40 students attended the interactive learning breakfast.

Staff from Coast Capital Savings gave a series of short presentations which covered topics like, financial responsibility, saving for the future, risks involved with holding a balance on a credit card, and how to detect and protect against digital fraud.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen will host a second learning breakfast in March, 2019.



