Surrey, Langley seniors invited to lunch at Cloverdale Community Kitchen

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen is inviting local seniors to enjoy a free meal, and providing an opportunity to get a flu shot and sign up for the annual Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program.

This year marks the second time the Cloverdale Community Kitchen is offering flu shots at its annual lunch for seniors. Last year, about half of the 50 attendees took advantage of the service.

“It’s just an opportunity for seniors, because seniors are at risk this time of year,” said Matthew Campbell, director of Cloverdale Community Kitchen, which is run out of Pacific Community Church in Cloverdale.

In addition to the flu shots, seniors are able to sign up for the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper.

Pacific Community Church has been running the hamper program for more than 25 years. Each year, it provides hampers of food and gifts to hundreds of families during the holiday season.

Last year, around 40 people signed up during the lunch — although Campbell was eager to say that it’s not only seniors in need who should come to the meal.

“This is a lunch that allows people who are in need and want to get a hamper to sign up, but also it’s open to all seniors that want to just … meet and connect with other seniors in the area,” he said.

The free seniors lunch will be held on Nov. 20 at Pacific Community Church (5337 180 St). Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon.

Seniors interested in signing up for the hamper program are asked to bring government-issued photo ID, a proof of address such as a recent bank statement or bill, and their medical service plan card (CareCard).



