The project would combine four properties into two lots for the development of the supportive housing. The sites include the Cloverdale Mini Rec Centre, which provides child care, a house and a parking lot. (Google Maps)

Cloverdale BIA ‘unanimously’ against supportive housing in downtown Cloverdale

Board votes against supporting the BC Housing development proposed for downtown

The Cloverdale Business Improvement Association has voted unanimously to oppose a proposed supportive housing development in downtown Cloverdale.

In a brief statement emailed to the Cloverdale Reporter on Wednesday, the BIA announced the results of a Tuesday, Sept. 11 vote in which the BIA’s board of directors voted against supporting the project. The eight directors present at the meeting voted against the proposal. One of the two absent directors called in to vote “no” as well.

The Cloverdale BIA represents approximately 280 businesses in downtown Cloverdale, which is the location BC Housing has put forward for a four-storey building with 60 units of supportive housing.

According to BC Housing, “the building would provide permanent housing to low-income people over the age of 19 who live in the community, have a history of homelessness, and who need additional support services to maintain housing. Tenants would pay rent and sign a housing program agreement.”

Since its announcement, the project has garnered significant response from the surrounding community.

In past weeks, the BIA has distributed a survey to local businesses and residents, and has posted interim results from that survey to its social media feed. Their results show that more than 85 per cent of people surveyed oppose the project in its current location.

In an Aug. 28 interview with the Reporter, BIA President Dean Moore explained that “it just seems like the right project in the wrong area.”

The Cloverdale town centre, which the BIA represents, is “a small town,” he said. “We have two main commercial streets, if we don’t include No. 10 highway, and we’d be taking away what could be potentially commercial properties by turning it into [supportive] housing.”

The BIA noted concerns including a lack of transit and parking, and residents have written to planners expressing safety concerns for nearby neighbourhoods.

The project is currently hosting public consultations.

A community open house has been scheduled for Sept. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Pacific Community Church (5337 180 Street).


