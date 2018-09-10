The presentation suite set up in front of Pacific Community Church. (Brian Leong)

A look inside Cloverdale’s proposed supportive housing

Information sessions begin for 60-unit supportive housing project

Residents got a first look at what supportive housing may look like in Cloverdale on Monday afternoon.

As part of a public consultation on the proposal to build a four-storey building with 60 units of supportive housing in downtown Cloverdale, a presentation suite was made available for the public to tour. (See photos below.)

The project is part of a City of Surrey initiative to address the urgent need for housing with supports for the more than 600 people across the city who experience homelessness.

The city is looking to replace three short-term transitional projects in the City Centre with 250 units of permanent affordable housing. The downtown Cloverdale project is the first site to be identified. The proposal is to combine city-owned land at 5811, 5819 176A Street and 17635 58 Avenue, lease the land to BC Housing, and develop 60 units of housing.

According to the BC Housing website, a professional non-profit housing operator would be hired to manage and operate the building and support tenants around the clock. Fraser Health would then provide additional health care support through “specially trained mental health and substance use professionals, the provision of harm reduction and overdose prevention services and home health nursing and home support.”

The first of three information sessions was hosted on Monday by BC Housing, the City of Surrey and Fraser Health. The sessions intend to inform community members on the project and provide a forum to ask questions. They are small group sessions, limited to 25 people, and require pre-registration.

Two more will be held at Pacific Community Church (5337 180 Street):

  • Tuesday, September 11, from 6:30—8:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 12, from 11 a.m.—1 p.m.

A community open house has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Pacific Community Church as well.

The presentation suite will be available to the public to tour again on Sept. 20, from 12 to 8 p.m.

To register for the small group information sessions, or to submit questions or comments, email communityrelations@bchousing.org.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The suite will be open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 12 to 8 p.m. (Brian Leong)

The proposed 60-unit building would provide permanent housing to low-income people over the age of 19 who have a history of homelessness, and need additional support services to maintain housing. (Brian Leong)

(Brian Leong)

(Brian Leong)

Previous story
Court martial underway for retired CAF member accused of sex crimes in Victoria
Next story
Counsellor Sonia Andhi joins Surrey Students NOW slate

Just Posted

A look inside Cloverdale’s proposed supportive housing

Information sessions begin for 60-unit supportive housing project

Counsellor Sonia Andhi joins Surrey Students NOW slate

Andhi hopes to land a spot on the Surrey school board in the Oct. 20 civic election

Annual scarecrow festival returns to Port Kells

Scarecrow tours, scavenger hunts, live entertainment and more at Sept. 22 festival

Surrey MP tackles the trash

Randeep Sarai and volunteers cleaned up Brownsville Bar Park on Saturday

Thanksgiving Food Drive will begin this week

South Surrey and White Rock can expect to see a paper bag, with instructions, on their doorstep

VIDEO: Proposal on the pier

White Rock artist draws marriage proposal for couple

B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Forest fuel program no longer requires local cost-sharing

Could #MeToo lead to equal pay for actresses?

Selma Hyack says these once-taboo topics are the talk of the town, leading to change both on- and off-screen

BC Children’s warns of glamorizing self-harm on World Suicide Prevention Day

Psychiatrist warns against over-stressing kids going back to school

Court martial underway for retired CAF member accused of sex crimes in Victoria

Seven charges against Colin McGregor include committing, recording sexual assault

Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum

Province-wide notification coming for mail-in vote

B.C. locations listed among top beer cities in Canada

Expedia.ca reveals their list of the Best Beer Town in Canada

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Most Read