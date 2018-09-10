A look inside Cloverdale’s proposed supportive housing

The presentation suite set up in front of Pacific Community Church. (Brian Leong)

Residents got a first look at what supportive housing may look like in Cloverdale on Monday afternoon.

As part of a public consultation on the proposal to build a four-storey building with 60 units of supportive housing in downtown Cloverdale, a presentation suite was made available for the public to tour. (See photos below.)

The project is part of a City of Surrey initiative to address the urgent need for housing with supports for the more than 600 people across the city who experience homelessness.

The city is looking to replace three short-term transitional projects in the City Centre with 250 units of permanent affordable housing. The downtown Cloverdale project is the first site to be identified. The proposal is to combine city-owned land at 5811, 5819 176A Street and 17635 58 Avenue, lease the land to BC Housing, and develop 60 units of housing.

According to the BC Housing website, a professional non-profit housing operator would be hired to manage and operate the building and support tenants around the clock. Fraser Health would then provide additional health care support through “specially trained mental health and substance use professionals, the provision of harm reduction and overdose prevention services and home health nursing and home support.”

The first of three information sessions was hosted on Monday by BC Housing, the City of Surrey and Fraser Health. The sessions intend to inform community members on the project and provide a forum to ask questions. They are small group sessions, limited to 25 people, and require pre-registration.

Two more will be held at Pacific Community Church (5337 180 Street):

Tuesday, September 11, from 6:30—8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 12, from 11 a.m.—1 p.m.

A community open house has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Pacific Community Church as well.

The presentation suite will be available to the public to tour again on Sept. 20, from 12 to 8 p.m.

To register for the small group information sessions, or to submit questions or comments, email communityrelations@bchousing.org.



The suite will be open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 12 to 8 p.m. (Brian Leong)