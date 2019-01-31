(Museum of Surrey)

Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

Museum of Surrey, lantern festival to host events

Cloverdale will be host to two different lunar new year celebrations next weekend.

The Art of Lights lantern festival is planning a Chinese New Year Celebration for Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

According to organizers, the evening will include “Chinese performances,” vendors and activities throughout Bill Reid Millennium Park, located at 17726 62 Ave. on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The two-day celebration will lead up to the festival’s final day on Sunday, Feb. 10. For more event information, visit artoflights.org.

The Museum of Surrey will host a lunar new year celebration in partnership with the Chinese Village Club on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event will include festive cuisine, dragon and lion dances, and the opportunity to learn Chinese calligraphy.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue. For more information on the event, call 604-592-6956 or visit surrey.ca/museum.


