PHOTOS: Dance, song, laughter as Surrey welcomes Year of the Pig

More than a thousand spectators turned out to the Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association’s annual spring festival gala on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

The evening showcased unique talents within the Fraser Valley’s Chinese community, and included hours of live music, sketches and dance performances. The event both promotes Chinese culture and serves as a friendly platform to strengthen relationships between China and Canada, said organizers.

This year, the hosts invited cultural groups from throughout the Fraser Valley to showcase their art alongside traditional and modern Chinese performances. The audience took in contemporary Chinese dance, as well as bhangra and flamenco.

The gala — which is part formal charity event and part family dance recital — offered something for everyone, from funny theatrical moments in Zi Jian’s Prison Break to Nigel Zhu’s dramatic rendition of Neapolitan song Funiculì, Funiculà.

The multicultural, multifaceted performances delighted a full house at Chandos Pattinson Auditorium, as festival-goers ushered in the Year of the Pig with family and friends.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter