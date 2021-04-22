UPDATE: Cloverdale ‘Flash’ episode airs

Film crews took over Hawthorne Square Dec. 14 to shoot scenes from the TV series Flash. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Film crews transform Hawthorne Square into a set from the late ’90s, complete with an old-style phone booth, to film the TV series Flash Dec. 14. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Crews operate a light boom near Hawthorne Square Dec. 14 as the TV series Flash was being filmed in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Clova was transformed into a Blockbuster video store, circa 1998, as the TV series Flash was being filmed in Cloverdale Dec. 14. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Back in December, the TV series Flash was being filmed in Cloverdale.

Down 176th, the street was transformed with old cars and signage to make it look like a street from the late ’90s.

Production crews were shooting scenes for season 7, which started airing Feb. 23, 2021 on The CW network in the U.S.

Season 7 has also slowly started airing on Netflix (only seven episodes are up so far) and among them is episode 6. Titled “The One with the Nineties,” the episode features a time warp plot where the main characters jump back to 1998.

In the episode the Clova was changed into a Blockbuster video store.

Paul Orazietti, the Cloverdale BIA’s executive director, even got caught in the background during one of the scenes shot in Hawthorne Square (see Tweet below).

