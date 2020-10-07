Superman returns

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman and Lois (2020). (Image courtesy of Warner Bros.) Crews work at the north end of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Sept. 16. The City of Surrey approved a three-year temporary use permit Oct. 5 for Warner Bros. to build a set for the town of Smallville at this location. Warner Bros. will begin filming the new TV series ‘Superman and Lois’ in Cloverdale after the set is built. (Photo: Malin Jordan) An artist’s rendering of the proposed Smallville set on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Image via Manly Shore Production Services) An artist’s rendering of the proposed Smallville set on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Image via Manly Shore Production Services) A bird’s eye view of the proposed Smallville set on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Image via Manly Shore Production Services) An aerial view of the proposed Smallville set on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Image via Manly Shore Production Services)

After nearly 10 years, Superman is returning to Cloverdale.

It’s been almost a decade since the Smallville TV series was shot in Cloverdale and other parts of B.C and now the new series Superman and Lois will have a home here.

According to a City of Surrey news release Oct. 7, City Council granted a “three-year Temporary Use Permit for the use of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds as a production set for the new TV series” at their regular council meeting Oct. 5.

Manly Shore Production Services Inc. (a subsidiary of Warner Brothers Entertainment Inc.) will build a temporary set for the town of Smallville at the north end of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on the east side of the berm.

“The set of the Warner Bros. Television (WBTV) will consist of paved roads with storefront facades,” states the press release. “Special buildings such as the Train Station, Post Office, and the Gazette, will be built to accommodate indoor shooting of scenes. The cost of this expansive set is estimated at more than $1.5 million.”

According to the release, Mayor Doug McCallum said the production makes good economic sense for Cloverdale as the fairgrounds have lost revenue because of COVID-19.

“It’s fitting that Cloverdale has been chosen for Superman and Lois as it was the previous location of the long running Man of Steel series, Smallville. The economic and employment spinoffs for Cloverdale and Surrey will be immediately felt with the construction of the backlot and will continue once filming begins on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.”

The release says Warner Bros. will have more than 200 people working at the fairgrounds to build the set. After the set’s complete, Warner Bros. estimates there could be up to 275 cast and crew on site at any given time.

“This is a positive for Cloverdale in many ways,” Paul Orazietti, executive director for the Cloverdale BIA, told the Cloverdale Reporter in September. “It generates revenue for the City, local businesses and the fairgrounds, and it creates local entertainment jobs.”

Orazietti said the BIA and the Cloverdale Fairgrounds have really embraced film productions. “We are supporting this,” he explained. “In addition to creating revenue, it also allows us to continue to build good relationships with production companies. We have several productions going ahead and hopefully many more to come.”

To view the original planning and development report, visit surrey.ca.

McCallum added, “I want to give a warm welcome to the cast and crew of Warner Brother’s newest superhero show.”



