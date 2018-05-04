Sabrina television series makes ‘chilling’ return to Cloverdale

Fans, smoke, leaves in downtown Cloverdale as series returns to film

The exterior of Dann’s Electronics (also formerly the Bowerbird) has changed dramatically over the past few weeks as film crews prepare it for its close up. (Paul Orazietti / Twitter)

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is once again filming in downtown Cloverdale.

Crew and cast members will be filming interior and exterior dialogue scenes at 5657 176 Street from 11 a.m. on Friday morning until 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Background performers and vehicles will be driving down 176 Street for the shoot. There may be brief traffic delays while cameras are rolling, and RCMP are on site to help with traffic control.

They're bringing in really neat vintage cars for today's Sabrina shoot. pic.twitter.com/wM7ckZA2wv — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) May 4, 2018

Cerberus Books, formerly the site of Bowerbird Antiques, was ready for its close up, as was the Cloverdale Learning Centre, which was dressed to look like “Drew’s Jams and Preserves.”

Atmospheric smoke, large fans, leaves and a water truck are on the scene to provide the proper “chilling” ambiance.

Later Friday evening, crews are expected to set up their 80-ft lighting lift on the west side of 176 Street between 56A Avenue and 57 Avenue, and the area will appear brighter than usual.

Between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday morning, crews will pack equipment back into trucks and leave the neighbourhood.



