The exterior of Dann’s Electronics (also formerly the Bowerbird) has changed dramatically over the past few weeks as film crews prepare it for its close up. (Paul Orazietti / Twitter)

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ set to begin filming in Cloverdale on Thursday

Film crews, cast will be on site late into the night on 176 Street

If you’re driving through downtown Cloverdale on Thursday night, and find the fog, blowing leaves and dozens of people dressed in 1960s era clothing a bit eerie, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to begin filming in Cloverdale late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Film crews have been busy the over the last few weeks, transforming the building that was formerly known as Dann’s Electronics (5657 176 Street) into “Cerberus Books.”

Windows have been created, the interior and exterior modified, and passersby can see a store filled with skeletons, gravestones and other spooky props.

The new television series is based on the Archie Comic horror comic books the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which follows Sabrina Spellman as she navigates life as a teenage witch. The book series takes place in the 1960s in Greendale, when Sabrina lives with her witch aunts Hilda and Zelda.

Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) has signed on for the title role of Sabrina. Other cast members include Lucy Davis (BBC’s The Office) as Hilda Spellman, Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Zelda Spellman and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Mary Wardell.

Film crews will begin preparing the site on Thursday afternoon before filming begins late Thursday evening. Cast and crew will be shooting interior and exterior dialogue scenes at “Cerberus Books” from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

About 50 performers dressed in period clothing will be walking along the sidewalk and vehicles from the 1950s to the 1970s will be driving along 176 Street.

There will be an 80-ft lighting lift on the west side of 176 Street between 56A Avenue and 57 Avenue, and the area will appear brighter than usual. Crews will also be using atmospheric smoke and large fans will be blowing leaves down the street.

RCMP will be on site to help direct traffic, and motorists and pedestrians may experience brief delays as cameras are rolling.


