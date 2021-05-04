May the 4th be with you: Vader invades Cloverdale’s House of Cards

Store worker Simon Wright poses with Darth Vader at Cloverdale’s House of Cards on May the 4th. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Darth Vader seemingly chokes store worker Simon Wright at House of Cards in Cloverdale May the 4th. (Photo: Malin Jordan) View of the limited edition plate of the new Vader statue at Cloverdale’s House of Cards. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Darth Vader at Cloverdale’s House of Cards on May the 4th. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Simon Wright. (Photo: Malin Jordan) House of Cards is located at 101-5660 176 A Street in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A life-size Darth Vader was unveiled at Cloverdale’s House of Cards today.

The statue of the master of the Dark Side of the Force is an official promotional piece from the famous Star Wars films.

Store worker Simon Wright said he hopes fans of the media franchise will pop into House of Cards and snap a pic with larger-than-life Sith lord.

On the House of Cards Cloverdale Facebook page, the store indicated they picked up the six-foot-plus Vader at the end of April.

“Last week we got this awesome Darth Vader 1:1 scale licensed by Lucas Film movie promotional prop! We saved posting about it because Star Wars Day was just around the corner. Feel free to take a cool picture with Darth next time you’re at the store! Just tag House of Cards Cloverdale.”

WATCH: For #MayThe4th, a Star Wars ‘Cantina Band’ jam by VSO musicians and kids

Star Wars Day is today: May the fourth, as in “May the fourth (force) be with you.”

House of Cards sells collectible cards and toys from popular games and series. They also sell an array of board games and vintage video games, including old NES cartridges.

House of Cards is located at 101-5660 176A Street in Cloverdale. They can be found on the web at houseofcardsmtg.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Star Wars