Image from the “Cantina Band” video.

WATCH: For #MayThe4th, a Star Wars ‘Cantina Band’ jam by VSO musicians and kids

‘We made this video as a gift to the kids who are all stuck at home’

To celebrate “Star Wars Day,” five members of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra today released a video of their cover of John Williams’ “Cantina Band” tune from the 1977 movie.

The two-minute video shows socially-distanced musicians playing in their own homes, with the drummer playing instruments he found in his kitchen. They are joined by children of VSO members dancing along to the fun.

Putting their spin on #MayThe4th celebrations are musicians Julia Lockhart (bassoon), Karen Gerbrecht (violin), Michelle Goddard (clarinet), Vern Griffiths (percussion) and Malcolm Armstrong (bass).

“We made this video as a gift to the kids who are all stuck at home during this extraordinarily tough and scary time,” Lockhart said in a VSO news release. “Like so many of us, I became captivated by the Star Wars movies while I was growing up, and it won a permanent place in my heart. John Williams’ music is a huge part of what makes the Star Wars universe so magical to its fans of all ages. It’s what introduces so many people to the beauty of an orchestra.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the VSO and its musicians have launched a new series of “virtual” concerts called VSO@Home, online at vsoathome.ca.

• READ MORE: VSO violinist stays busy with concerts ‘@Home’ in Surrey.

Music

