Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association to host eighth annual Lunar New Year gala

Gala to be held Jan. 26 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre

Lynn Luo and the Fei Yan Dancing Group perform “Fantastic Mood” at the 2018 Lunar New Year festival. (Black Press File)

It’s a new year and a new venue for the Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association’s annual Spring Festival gala.

This year the annual Lunar New Year celebration, which draws more than a thousand people, will switch locations to the Bell Performing Arts Centre, after being held in successive years at the Chandos Pattison Auditorium.

Event organizer Qingping Li says the FVCCA will be donating part of its proceeds from its eighth annual event to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

Celebrating the Year of the Rat, FVCCA president Zhou Wen and chief director Dong Yang will host what promises to be “a big show,” according to a press release.

There will also be draws for various prizes throughout the night.

The three-hour party will showcase a tonne of acts, including: Yoga in the Sky, by Ju Hui; a Chinese traditional puppet act called, Evening Dream; along with traditional and modern dance, opera, pop, rock’n roll, and comedy acts—all performed by both amateur and professional artists.

Organizers say the gala is a great opportunity for artists from the Chinese community to showcase their talents for all Canadians.

This year’s gala will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The Bell Performing Arts Centre is located at 6250 144 Street.

Entry prices run from $20 right up to $68 for a VIP ducat.

Tickets can be purchased at the Golden Medal Restaurant (5619 176A St.), or at #105-15272 Croydon Drive, or at the Guildford T&T on 152 Street.



