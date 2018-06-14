The ‘chilling’ storefront of Cerberus Books, June 14. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale transforms into ‘Greendale’ for ‘chilling’ Sabrina T.V. series

Cast and crew will be on location in downtown Cloverdale all Thursday

Downtown Cloverdale is once more transformed into a ‘chilling’ landscape, as cast and crew of a new television series featuring Sabrina the Teenage Witch is back filming scenes at Cerberus Books.

The series is based on the Archie Comic horror comic books the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and which follows Sabrina Spellman as she navigates life as a teenage witch. It comes from the same team behind the popular Riverdale T.V. show, and is intended to be a companion to that series.

Cast and crew are on location to film interior and exterior dialogue scenes at “Cerberus Books,” a store at 5657 176 Street that has been transformed into a main character’s business for the television series.

Originally constructed in 1920 as a Royal Bank of Canada, the building was at one time Cloverdale’s government liquor store, until 1931 when Ernest and Dorice Dann purchased it and transformed it into a repair shop. Many longtime Cloverdale residents remember the store as Dann’s Electronics, an eclectic shop that sold new and vintage TVs, stereos, home appliances, parts and more. The building has previously starred in television series such as Fringe and The X-Files.

Today’s filming is expected to run from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and equipment will be packed up from 9 to 10 p.m.

Film extras and picture vehicles will be on site, travelling down 176 Street, and Surrey RCMP are on site to assist with traffic control, as there may be brief delays for motorists and pedestrians along 176 Street between 56 Avenue and 57 Avenue during filming.

Atmospheric smoke will be used during filming, leaves have been spread in front of the Cerberus Books storefront, and a short section of 176 Street has had the Cloverdale banners and street signs removed. Crew will return on Friday to restore the location.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
The Cloverdale Learning Centre has once more been transformed into a jam and marmalade store. (Samantha Anderson)

Crew sets up for June 14 filming at the corner of 56A Avenue and 176 Street in downtown Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

Cerberus Books is a main character’s business in the new T.V. series ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ It’s not clear what, exactly, the business sells. (Samantha Anderson)

The view along 56A Avenue on Thursday afternoon as crew set up to film. (Samantha Anderson)

