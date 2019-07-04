Clova Theatre, Cloverdale parks to host free movie series this summer

Cloverdale has plenty of free, family-friendly movies showing this summer.

Whether you’re looking to see a flick at one of Cloverdale’s most iconic landmarks, the Clova Theatre, or cozy up for a showing at one of the town centre’s parks, there’s plenty to see.

Crossridge Church is hosting a film series during the summer months, opening the Clova Theatre to the community to come watch family flicks or to attend “film and culture” evenings where attendees can chat about the film following the showing.

SEE ALSO: Clova Theatre gets a facelift

The lineup of films has not been released, but interested movie-goers can subscribe to a mailing list (available through theclova.com) to get updates on titles and showtimes as the dates get closer.

The Family Flicks series will be shown on the last Sunday afternoon of each month, on July 28 and Aug. 25. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 2 p.m.

A limited concession with candy and beverages will be available — no outside food permitted. Everyone is welcome, and admission is free. Children under the age of 12 require adult supervision.

The Film and Culture series provides a chance to watch a film and then discuss the meanings and implications of its themes on today’s life and culture. Showings take place on Tuesday evenings, on July 30 and Aug. 27. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m. This series is open to anyone 13 years of age and older, and admission is free.

The Clova Theatre is located in Cloverdale’s heritage district, at 5732 176 St. For more information, visit theclova.com.

Meanwhile, the City of Surrey is bringing its outdoor summer movies back to Cloverdale this summer as well.

Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks and enjoy a film in a park setting at Don Christian Recreation Centre or Hazelgrove Park this July and August. These free outdoor movies are weather permitting. Kid-friendly activities kick off at 8 p.m. on each evening, and the show begins at dusk.

Don Christian Rec Centre is located at 6220 184 St., and Hazelgrove Park is at 7080 190 St.

The dates, locations and film titles are as follows:

July 12 — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs at Don Christian

July 19 — The Princess and the Frog at Hazelgrove Park

July 26 — Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day at Don Christian

Aug. 9 — Bolt at Hazelgrove Park

Aug. 16 — Wall-E at Don Christian

A neighbourhood clean up will be held before the final movie in the series, starting on Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Don Christian Recreation Centre. The initiative is part of the City of Surrey’s Love Where You Live campaign, a project that works to get neighbours involved in keeping their community beautiful and clean. Litter pickers, gloves and bags will be provided.

For more information on the outdoor movie series, call 604-598-7960.



