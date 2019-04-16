The new Lego exhibit, opening at the Museum of Surrey on April 24, promises to show visitors ‘Worlds of Wonder.’ This stock photo does not depict the exhibit. (Hong Lin / Unsplash)

Museum of Surrey’s new Lego exhibit promises ‘Worlds of Wonder’

Free, family-friendly Lego exhibit will open April 24

The Museum of Surrey is being transformed into a Lego-lover’s paradise.

With the help of the Vancouver Lego Club, the museum is creating an exhibit that promises visitors will “see existence transform before your eyes into creations made of colourful Lego bricks.”

“Did you know six eight-stud Lego bricks can be combined in over 915 million different ways?” reads the event page on the City of Surrey website. Now imagine what a “couple million bricks could create.”

The Worlds of Wonder exhibit will let visitors choose their own adventure and check out nature, technology or history-inspired builds telling stories “in a way you’ve never seen before.”

Whether it’s a tornado built of Lego, medieval castles or the International Space Station, you can see it all without leaving Surrey.

And for those who were big fans of Dinosaurs Unearthed, the first feature exhibit to open in the Museum of Surrey’s newly expanded gallery space, rest assured: there will be dinosaurs made of Lego, too.

The exhibit will open on Wednesday, April 24 and will run until Sept. 8, 2019. A grand opening event, which will be free and family-friendly, will be held on Sunday, April 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Visitors will be able to check out the new Worlds of Wonder exhibit, have some cake, and take part in activities. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) will be running back-to-back in the museum theatre — families are welcome to stop by to catch their favourite bits and pieces, or stay for a full showing.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. in downtown Cloverdale. Admission to the museum is free, courtesy of the Friends of the Surrey Museum and Archives Society. It’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, or from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

As well as the new feature exhibit, visitors can check out the museum’s permanent collection, tour the Indigenous Hall, play in the TD Explore Zone and more. For more information on the museum, visit surrey.ca.


