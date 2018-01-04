DC’s Legends of Tomorrow filmed on site at Cloverdale United Church on Jan. 3 and 4. (Sam Anderson)

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

Crews set up a prop graveyard that can be seen from Highway 15

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is filming at Cloverdale United Church this morning.

The American superhero television series is based on the characters of DC Comics, and is a spin-off of the Arrow and The Flash television series, which all exist in the same fictional universe. Legends of Tomorrow series premiered in January 2016 and is currently in its third season.

Cast and crew were also on site yesterday, and set up tombstones to create a graveyard that can be seen from Highway 15.

It’s the first production to film in Cloverdale in 2018. Cloverdale’s 176 Street, Cloverdale United Church and the Christ Church at the Surrey Centre Cemetery have been popular filming locations over the years.


