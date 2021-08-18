Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop at the Hawthorne pub in Cloverdale Aug. 18 to support John Aldag’s bid to retake the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City after losing to Tamara Jansen in the 2019 federal election. Trudeau and Aldag hopped behind the bar to pour a few glasses of beer. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop at the Hawthorne pub in Cloverdale Aug. 18 to support John Aldag’s bid to retake the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City after losing to Tamara Jansen in the 2019 federal election. Trudeau and Aldag hopped behind the bar to pour a few glasses of beer. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Justin Trudeau visits Cloverdale

Trudeau poured pints with John Aldag at the Hawthorne pub

Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop at the Hawthorne pub in Cloverdale Aug. 18 to support John Aldag’s bid to retake the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City after losing to Tamara Jansen in the 2019 federal election.

Trudeau and Aldag hopped behind the bar to pour a few glasses of beer.

More info to come.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2021

Just Posted

Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop at the Hawthorne pub in Cloverdale Aug. 18 to support John Aldag’s bid to retake the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City after losing to Tamara Jansen in the 2019 federal election. Trudeau and Aldag hopped behind the bar to pour a few glasses of beer. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Justin Trudeau visits Cloverdale

Surrey Fire Service responded with a Hazmat Team to an incident at 10299 Grace Rd. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Surrey Fire responds to hazmat call at Pacific Coast Express

Surrey RCMP detachment. (Contributed file photo)
Surrey RCMP asking for dash-cam video following ‘serious’ collision

Surrey-raised Joash Almeda makes music as Babylung. (submitted photo)
‘To Live and Die in Surrey’: Babylung returns home to record new album (thanks, pandemic)