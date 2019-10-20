Trudeau visits Cloverdale in final hours of campaign

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made a stop in Cloverdale on Sunday. (Adam Scotti photos)

With less than 24 hours until residents head to the polls, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made a stop Cloverdale.

Trudeau made a visit to the Cloverdale-Langley City riding to drum up support for candidate John Aldag.

Aldag is running against Rae Banwarie (NDP); Ian Kennedy (PPC); Tamara Jansen (Conservative); and Caelum Nutbrown (Green).

This weekend, Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Leader Elizabeth May all held events in Metro Vancouver.

Canadians can cast their vote tomorrow at 7 a.m. Polls close at 7 p.m.

