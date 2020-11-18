Xmas tree fest back at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Annie Christiaens (right) and her décor team gussy up a Christmas tree as part of the Museum of Surrey’s inaugural Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival in 2019. The second annual tree-decorating fest runs Dec. 1 to 18. (Photo courtesy Museum of Surrey)

Vote for a tree, get a chance to win a hundred-dollar gift card.

That’s the message the Museum of Surrey is sending out as its second annual Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival is set to begin Dec. 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome back this festival and to be able to enjoy the spirit of the season and celebrate local organizations and businesses in our local community,” said Sandra Borger from the Museum of Surrey in a press release issued Nov. 17.

Twenty-four Cloverdale businesses and organizations paid to decorate trees, with all proceeds going to charity.

The museum has partnered with the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce for this year’s festival as they are seeking donations for the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program.

Visitors are asked to bring new toys and/or non-perishable food items to the museum when they visit. The museum will have donation bins set up in the reception area.

Admission to the Xmas tree fest is free, but visitors must reserve a one-hour time slot to tour the museum and the decorated tree gallery.

Visitors can register by calling 604-592-6956, or by visiting surrey.ca. One-hour self-guided tours are available from Wednesday to Saturday.

“The museum follows all citywide COVID-19 safety protocols as per Health BC, City of Surrey and WorkSafe BC.”

Borger added, “Last year’s winning tree was decorated by the Cloverdale pet supply store, The Bone & Biscuit, which will be competing once again.”

The festival runs until Dec. 18.

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET

The Museum of Surrey is partnering with the Coast Salish Arts & Cultural Society to bring the annual Christmas craft market online this year.

“With more people staying close to home, we’ve been working with our partners to develop exciting new ways of serving the community, as demonstrated by this upcoming digital craft market and our virtual tours and activities,” said Museum of Surrey manager Lynn Saffery.

Running from Nov. 12 to Dec.19, the Virtual Coast Salish Christmas Craft Market will “deliver a safe shopping experience from the comfort of home,” according to a press release dated Nov. 13.

“The market—which usually takes over the museum’s foyer—will once again feature its hand-crafted goods from over 30 vendors from across the Lower Mainland and beyond.”

The release noted, “craft lovers will be able to browse everything, from handmade bath and beauty products and exquisite hand-crafted jewelry to exotic spices and festive décor, all online.”

The virtual market can be accessed through the events section at surrey.ca/museum.



