A Soviet-era tank crushes a vehicle at the Cloverdale Legion on Saturday (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Soviet-era tank crushes cars at Cloverdale Legion open house

Cloverdale Legion held open house with various activities for children

The Cloverdale Legion held their open house Saturday.

Military weapons and vehicles were on display, as well a 38-tonne, Soviet-era T-55 tank was put into action to cush three cars throughout the day.

READ MORE: Cloverdale Legion will crush cars with a tank at open house

It was a day for the kids, including a bouncy castle obstacle course, face painting and carnival games.

The Canadian Military Education Centre, cadet groups 307 Mariners and 2277 Seaforth cadets were in attendance as well.

