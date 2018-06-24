VIDEO: Soviet-era tank crushes cars at Cloverdale Legion open house

The Cloverdale Legion held their open house Saturday.
Military weapons and vehicles were on display, as well a 38-tonne, Soviet-era T-55 tank was put into action to cush three cars throughout the day.
It was a day for the kids, including a bouncy castle obstacle course, face painting and carnival games.
The Canadian Military Education Centre, cadet groups 307 Mariners and 2277 Seaforth cadets were in attendance as well.
