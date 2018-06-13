Cloverdale Legion will crush cars with a tank at open house

A 38-tonne, Soviet-era T-55 tank will be at the Cloverdale Legion during the open house, and it will be crushing three cars throughout the day. (File)

The Cloverdale Legion will host their open house on Saturday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All manner of military weapons and vehicles will be on display, including a 38-tonne, Soviet-era T-55 tank, which will be used to crush cars in the Legion parking lot. Three cars will be crushed throughout the day.

There will be a kids zone with face painting, carnival games, arcade games, an inflatable BB gun range, and mini golf. There will also be a raffle for kids to get a chance to be in the tank for the car crushing event.

Organizers said there is a good chance that a Second World War-era half-track will be on display as well.

Cadet groups 307 Mariners and 2277 Seaforth cadets will be there, as will the Canadian Military Education Centre.

Nearby on 57 Avenue, a replica vintage biplane from the Canadian Museum of Flight will be on display, as part of the June Market Days, which takes place at the same time in downtown Cloverdale along 176 Street.

The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567 57 Avenue. For more, visit rcl6.wordpress.com.



