Members from the Vancouver guild spinning their wool (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media).

VIDEO: Sheep to shawl wars at Museum of Surrey

Langley, White Rock and Vancouver spinning and weaving teams engaged in a complete sheep to shawl competition.

On May 4, it was a battle of the shawl wars at the Museum of Surrey.

Three spinning and weaving guilds from Vancouver, Langley and White Rock competed to each create a 72 by 20 inch shawl.

READ MORE: Shear magic: Weavers, spinners will make a shawl from scratch at upcoming Surrey museum event

Heleen De Boer, a judge for the event, explained that each guild had a specific design for their shawl.

The Vancouver guild designed a shawl after the movie series, Star Wars. The Langley guild created their shawl without dye, in an all natural fashion with various sheep colours. Lastly, the White Rock guild created their shawl to promote clean beaches in British Columbia.

The three guilds began cleaning their sheep wool at 10 a.m. and presented their shawls by 3 p.m.

A member from the White Rock guild is weaving their dyed wool (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media).

A display of the shawl design and inspiration from the White Rock guild. Their shawl focus is dedicated to clean beaches (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media).

A display of the shawl design and inspiration from the Langley guild. Their shawl focus is dedicated to the natural colours and beauty of sheep (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media).

A display of the shawl design and inspiration from the Vancouver guild. Their shawl focus is dedicated to the movie series, Star Wars (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media).

Most Read